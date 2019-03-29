While most area baseball teams were busy playing in their respective tournaments on Thursday, the Ringling Blue Devils traveled to Kingston for a pair of games at the Kingston Festival.

Ringling took on the Durant Lions and the host Redskins, managing to earn a split on the day.

Against the Redskins, the Blue Devils won 3-1 and took the lead in the top of the third thanks to an RBI single from Dakota Snodgrass.

Ethan Neble doubled the lead for Ringling in the top of the fifth when he scored on an error.

Kingston got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, before River Miller hit a hard ground ball which resulted in an error, allowing a run to score to make it 3-1 for the Blue Devils in the top of the seventh.

Coty Scott got the win on the mound for the Blue Devils, throwing a complete game effort.

He allowed one run (0 earned) on eight hits with five walks.

Ringling struggled against Durant, and was defeated by a score of 11-1.

Sam Vanbuskirk registered the only run of the game for Ringling in the top of the second off an RBI groundout.

Durant though came back with nine runs in the bottom of the second, before scoring two more in the fourth to seal the victory.

Ethan Neble took the loss on the mound, throwing 1 2/3 innings of work. He allowed nine runs (0 earned) on three hits with three walks and one strikeout against the Lions.