Samantha Brasher and Joseph Brasher announce the birth of twins, Asher Michael Brasher and Aspen Rose Brasher. They were born Dec. 7, 2018.

Asher was born at 2:48 p.m., weighing 5 pounds and was 18 inches long.

Aspen was born at 2:50 p.m., weighing 5.4 pounds and was 18 inches long.

They are the grandchildren of Phyllis and Bill Brasher of Shawnee, Christina Brasher of Tulsa, Everett Brasher of Holland, Michigan, and Chuck and Jennie Owen of Shawnee.

They are the great-grandchildren of Van and Teresa Coe of St. George, Utah, and David and Cindy Barnett of Flower Mound, Texas.

They are the siblings of Kainan Jae.