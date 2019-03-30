No matter how good or bad you're doing right now, I want to remind you that you can attain any health and fitness goal you set for yourself! I challenge you to make a commitment today! All you have to do is make the decision, get started, and stay consistent with your weight maintenance program.

Weight maintenance is just like weight loss. They both fundamentally consist of eating healthy meals, exercising regularly, and making a long-term commitment. I truly believe that progressive and permanent lifestyle changes are the key to successful weight loss and maintenance. Anyone can do this when they put their minds to it!

You just have to find your motivation. Is it your health, your age, your children? What has motivated you in the past to be successful in this area? No matter what drives you, please make sure to also attach a long term commitment to your health and well being. Focusing on health rather than appearance, or the “quick temporary fix” is a better approach in terms of long-range success, especially if you pay attention to the many ways you feel better as you drop pounds, increase flexibility, gain strength, and reduce risk factors for poor health. It’s all about giving attention to positive lifestyle changes rather than the end result. Losing even 5 to10 percent of your bodyweight can promote big health rewards like lower blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar levels, and risk of joint problems. Additional benefits like higher self-esteem, more energy, less aches and pains may also be realized.

Please remember that once you’ve started your program, it is important that you do not let yourself discontinue your efforts. Weight maintenance requires daily exercise, proper nutrition, remaining proactive, and most importantly, your long term commitment. Maintaining moderately intense activities like fast walking on most days of the week for 20 to 40 minutes is a great way to keep your edge. Of course always check with your doctor before beginning any physical fitness program.

I challenge you to enjoy healthy meals and snacks. Focus on low calorie foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Stay hydrated, and keep saturated fat low, and limit sweets and alcohol. Choose a variety of all food groups throughout your day. Remember the main thing is that you choose foods that promote weight maintenance and good health more often than you choose foods that don’t.

Know and avoid food traps that cause you to overeat. It may be a good idea to write down what you eat, how much you eat, when you eat, how you’re feeling, and how hungry you are. Overtime you may start to see some patterns. Once you recognize these triggers, you can plan ahead and develop a strategy on how to best handle them. This could be a very powerful tool in helping you stay in control of your eating behaviors.

Monitor your weight regularly. Weigh yourself at least once a week to find out if your efforts are working, or to detect small weight gains before they become larger.

Once again, be consistent. It is very important to remember that taking care of yourself must be a priority for the rest of your life.

It doesn’t become less important on vacation or the weekend. You may have good days or bad days, but you must never let yourself be completely off of your program.

Finally create a support network of friends and family, or use a Personal Trainer to keep you motivated. Surrounding yourself with people also striving to improve their health can make a major difference in your success or failure.

Hopefully these tips will help you stay on your program, lose the weight, and keep it off forever. Achieving and staying at a healthy weight does take planning and effort, but like anything else important, is well worth your time.

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.