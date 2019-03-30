I-235/I-44 interchange work continues through 2021

Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts and narrowed lanes and workers along I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. for an ongoing reconstruction and widening project that continues through 2021. Northbound and southbound I-235 will remain open to two lanes in each direction during peak commute hours, but may narrow to one lane some nights and weekends. The speed limit is reduced on I-235 and on I-44 between Classen and Kelley Ave. Motorists also should expect intermittent ramp closures throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays and congestion in the area and using Off Broadway alternate routes is highly recommended including I-35, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway, I-44, N. Lincoln Blvd. and Martin Luther King Ave./Eastern Ave. More information: https://www.ok.gov/odot/I-235_I-44_interchange.html

Air Depot Blvd. narrows to one lane at S.E. 29th St. in Midwest City Friday night

Air Depot Blvd. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between S.E. 29th St. and Arnold St. from 6 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday as part of a striping project through partnership with City of Midwest City.

I-40 narrows to one lane near Harrah-Newalla Rd. Saturday

Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between Harrah-Newalla Rd. (mm 172) and Peebly Rd. (mm 169) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday as part of an ongoing Oklahoma Turnpike Authority project. For questions regarding this project, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 405-425-3600 or visit https://www.pikepass.com

I-235 ramp at I-40 closes; I-40 narrows at I-235 Sunday

The southbound I-235 off-ramp to eastbound I-40 (mm 1A) will be closed and the left two lanes of eastbound I-40 will be closed between I-235 (mm 151B) and Eastern Ave./ Martin Luther King Ave. (mm 127) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for safety device repairs.

I-35 shoulders close at N.E. 122nd St. Monday

The north and southbound I-35 left shoulder will be closed at N.E. 122nd St. (mm 137) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday as part of an ongoing sign installation project.

Lincoln Blvd. narrows to one lane at N.E. 32nd St. nightly through next week

Northbound Lincoln Blvd. will be narrowed to one lane between N.E. 32nd St. and N.E. 36th St. from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Thursday, April 4 for surface repairs.

On-going Construction Projects:

I-40 work continues between I-240 and Peebly Rd., Triple X Rd. bridge closed through mid-2019

Drivers should be alert to narrowed lanes on east and westbound I-40 between I-240 (mm 165) and Peebly Rd. (mm 169) as part of on-going widening and interchange reconstruction at Choctaw Rd. continuing through 2020. Motorists can expect two lanes open in each direction during peak commute times. The Triple X Rd. bridge over I-40 is closed through mid-2019. Drivers must use an alternate route. More information: https://www.ok.gov/odot/I40_and_Choctaw_Road.html.

Note: This work zone is adjacent to an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority work zone on I-40 between Peebly Rd. (mm 169) and Harrah-Newalla Rd. (mm 172). For information on this project, contact the OTA at 405-425-3600 or visit https://www.pikepass.com

I-40 lanes shifted, service road narrowed at SH-4/Mustang Rd. through spring 2019 for turnpike project

East and westbound I-40 lanes are shifted between SH-4/Mustang Rd. (mm 138) and Morgan Rd. (mm 140) and the eastbound and westbound I-40 collector road is narrowed to one lane between SH-4/Mustang Rd. (mm 138) and the John Kilpatrick Turnpike (mm 139) through spring 2019 for work by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. For more information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 405-425-3600 or visit https://www.pikepass.com

I-44 bridge/ramp narrowed to one lane at May Ave. through spring 2019

The westbound I-44 bridge/ramp is narrowed to one lane between May Ave. (mm 124) and N.W. 36th St. through early 2019 for a bridge rehabilitation project. This ramp runs westbound to southbound and stretches over SH-66 (39th Expwy) and SH-74 (Lake Hefner Pkwy). Drivers can expect major delays in this area — especially during rush hour — and should locate an alternate route such as Lincoln Blvd. and I-35.

I-35 ramps at SH-37/S. Fourth St. closed, detoured; SH-37 narrowed in Moore through summer 2019

Drivers can expect the following closures and detours through early summer 2019 for a project to rehabilitate the SH-37/S. Fourth St. bridge over I-35 in Moore.

The northbound I-35 on-ramp from SH-37 is closed. Traffic is detoured to Howard Ave. and S.W. Fourth to the on-ramp from the northbound I-35 service road.

The northbound I-35 off-ramp to SH-37/S. Fourth St./Main St./N. Fifth St. (mm 117) is open; however, drivers cannot turn right onto S. Fourth St. from the ramp. Drivers can continue north on the service road to Main St. or can use the off-ramp at S. 19th St. (mm 116) and Broadway Ave. as a detour.

SH-37 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-35.

I-35 narrows south of I-44 over Deep Fork Creek through 2020

The following closures can be expected on north and southbound I-35 over Deep Fork Creek between the I-44 interchange (mm 133) and N.E. 50th St. (mm 132A) for a bridge reconstruction project that will continue through early 2020:

Southbound I-35 lanes will shift at N.E 63rd St. through mid- 2019.

Southbound I-35 E. Frontage Rd. will be narrowed to one lane from N.E. 63rd St. to N.E. 50th St. through early 2020.

Southbound I-35 on-ramp from E. Frontage Rd. at Bryant Ave. is closed.

Northbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes between N.E. 50th St. (mm 132A) and the I-44 interchange (mm 133) through early 2020.

Alternate route options include SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and I-44.

I-35 lanes shift near S. 19th St. in Moore through summer 2019

I-35 lanes are currently shifted between S. 19th St. (mm 116) and Indian Hills Rd. (mm 114) as part of construction of the new S.W. 34th St. bridge over I-35. Also, S.W. 34th St. will be closed to through traffic at Telephone Rd. and the east and west I-35 service roads will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals at S.W. 34th St. that will continue through summer 2019. The speed limit is also reduced in the work zone. More info: https://www.ok.gov/odot/S.W._34th_St._bridge_over_I-35_in_Moore.html

OKC Boulevard closed at various locations through mid-2019

Oklahoma City Boulevard intersections between Shields/EK Gaylord Blvd. and Walker Ave., are open but remain four-way stops with traffic signals scheduled for installation later in the project at Walker, Harvey and Robinson.

Drivers in downtown Oklahoma City should pay close attention to signage and should plan extra travel time in the area.

The following closures and lane impacts are scheduled through mid-2019 for the completion of the OKC Boulevard:

OKC Boulevard drivers will not be able to turn onto Harvey Ave. at this time due to ongoing work at this intersection;

Reno Ave. is narrowed to one lane in each direction and traffic is shifted between Klein and Walker;

Northbound lanes of Western Ave. are closed at S.W. Third St.;

Robinson Ave. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Reno Ave. and S.W. Fifth St.;

Western Ave. and Classen Blvd. are closed between S.W. Third St. and W. Sheridan Ave.;

Drivers will not be able to make a left turn from Reno Ave. onto S. Western Ave.;

Exchange Ave. is permanently closed at Western Ave. and Reno Ave.;

California St. is permanently closed at Classen Blvd.; and

S.W. Fifth St. is an eastbound only detour between Western Ave. and Walker Ave.

If traveling I-40, motorists are encouraged to exit at Penn Ave. or Robinson Ave. More info: https://www.ok.gov/odot/I40_Crosstown_2.html

Britton Rd. narrows to one lane at May Ave. through early 2020

Westbound Britton Rd. is closed to thru-traffic just west of Pennsylvania Ave. to May Ave. in the Village for a reconstruction project. There currently is not access to May Ave. on westbound Britton Rd. Drivers should avoid getting stuck in neighborhood traffic and observe these detour options: Pennsylvania to Hefner Rd. to May Ave. or Pennsylvania to Wilshire Rd. to May Ave. Access will remain open to businesses throughout the year-long project. Drivers can expect additional Britton Rd. lane closures and lane shifts later this spring. For more information, call the City of the Village at 405-751-8861.

SH-74 lanes shifted at N.W. 164th St.

Drivers should be alert to the following traffic impacts on SH-74 between N.W. 164th St. and N.W. 206th St./Covell Rd. and on N.W. 206th St./Covell Rd. as part of an ongoing widening project:

North and southbound SH-74 lanes are temporarily shifted between N.W. 164th and N.W. 178th St. through late spring 2019.

Motorists can expect intermittent delays and congestion later in the project, which is scheduled to complete in summer 2019. More information: https://www.ok.gov/odot/SH-74_expansion_project.html

SH-3/N.W. Expressway narrows at SH-4 near Piedmont through mid-summer

SH-3/N.W. Expressway is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Gregory Rd. and SH-4 near Piedmont through mid-summer 2019 for a resurfacing project. While the county road intersections will remain open along the project, motorists should expect delays and some rough surfaces in these areas.

Western Ave. narrowed through spring 2019

The following closures on N. Western Ave. and N.W. 178th St. are part of an ongoing reconstruction and widening project:

North and southbound Western Ave. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between N.W. 178th and N.W. 192nd through spring 2019.

Western Ave. will be widened to four lanes between N.W. 178th St. and N.W. 192nd St. in partnership with the City of Oklahoma City. Speed limit is reduced and motorists should plan for delays and congestion in the area and seek an alternate route when possible. The project is expected to complete in spring 2019. For more information, contact the City of Oklahoma City at 405-297-2535.

Cornwell Dr. narrows to one lane at E. Main St. in Yukon daily through March

Southbound Cornwell Dr. will be narrowed to one lane between SH-66/E. Main St. and Poplar Ave. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through March, for sidewalk construction. For more information, contact the City of Yukon at 405-354-1895.