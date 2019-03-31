A possible measure of revenge was on the agenda Saturday for the Ardmore boys and girls soccer teams as they finished up play at the Rose Rock Tournament on the campus of Noble High School.

Unfortunately, both the Tigers and Lady Tigers were defeated by the Durant teams for the second time this season to finish the tournament.

Avery Lowe scored her first goal of the season to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead, before Durant tied the game late and eventually won on penalty kicks.

In the boys contest, Ardmore played a solid game but was undone by a pair of goals from the Lions, which led them to play a defensive position the rest of the way.

Ardmore is back at home Tuesday night for a district showdown with Madill at Noble Stadium.