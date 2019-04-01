There was plenty of competition to go around this weekend at the Beast of the East tournament in Stonewall.

The Dickson Lady Comets weren’t able to avoid it for the duration of their stay unfortunately, as they went 1-2 in three games at the tournament.

Dickson was defeated 16-1 against Washington in its opening contest on Thursday, with Jadyn McKenzie getting the only RBI of the game against the Lady Warriors off a solo home run.

The Lady Comets luck did turn around against Konawa, as they were able to win 7-4 in their second game of the tournament.

Lacie Winchester went 3-for-3 with two RBI’s along with a triple and two singles in the game against Tupelo, with Gracie Idleman and Megan Preston each finishing with one RBI.

Aleia Scott also had an RBI double in the game, with Kourtney Clark and Kayden Barton also registering singles in the game.

Dickson’s stay at the tournament ended on Friday with an 11-7 defeat against Tupelo.

The Lady Comets scored two runs in the first to take the lead, but conceded it with four runs in the second as they found themselves down 5-3.

Each team scored a run in the third, before the Lady Comets regained the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth.

Unfortunately, Tupelo stole the lead back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to win the game.

Kourtney Clark finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four total RBI’s

Alyssa Warren finished with an RBI along with Shyla Daniel.