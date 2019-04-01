TISHOMINGO — With the weather cooling down in the area, hot-shooting was taking place at the Murray State College Shooting range in Tishomingo on Saturday.

The Shoot-Out Heart Disease trap shooting tournament held its second annual tournament, with the proceeds benefitting the American Heart Association.

The tournament was started by 12-year-old Wesley Hurst of Tishomingo, who suffers from a congenital heart defect known as Tetralogy of Fallot. Tetralogy of Fallot is a combination of four different heart defects, with most people being diagnosed with the disease at birth.

Wesley combined his love for trap-shooting and disease to help raise awareness and funds for people like him.

“It means a lot to me that everyone wants to come out and support me and heart awareness,” Wesley said. “Raising money for the American Heart association and I think its great helping me out and other people out.”

Wesley’s goal heading into the event was to beat last years total funds raised of 2,700 dollars.

The Shoot-Out Heart Disease tournament matched last years total before the start of the event.

As of Saturday, the tentative total raised for this years event was more than $4,500.

Wesley’s mother Jami Hurst is thankful for the people who helped by raising funds for the charity.

“We are ecstatic and super excited,” Jami said.

“Raising what he raised for the event last year before we hit the event this year is beyond words. We have more shooters here this year than last year, so we can only expect it to grow each year.”

Returning champion Clancy Meeks of Springer first came to the Shoot-Out disease for a way to continue practicing his trap shooting.

To Meeks surprise, the event was more fun than he would have imagined.

Trying to earn his second victory at the event, Meeks shot his first ever perfect round by hitting all 25 clay pigeons.

Winning the event and performing well is fun for Meeks, but the chance to help out this charity is an added benefit.

“It feels pretty great knowing what you are working for goes back into helping other people,” Meeks said. “Having fun and having the money go into something else is great.”

With the second annual event coming to a close, Jami hopes to continue growing the event in the future.

“Next year will be our third year, so hopefully people will see this will be an event that will happen every year and to put it on their calendars,” Jami said.

“We are always looking for different marketing strategies to get the word out about it because any time we have the opportunity t get the word out about the event it is also an opportunity to share Wesley’s story and raise awareness for congenital heart disease.”