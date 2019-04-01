After a dramatic win to start the week, the Wilson Eagles were hoping to take their momentum into the Oilfield Conference tournament this weekend, which took place at Jake’s Field in Velma-Alma.

Unfortunately, the Eagles were struck by a pair of one-run losses on Thursday and Friday, eliminating them from the tournament.

Thursday afternoon, the Eagles were defeated 4-3 against the Empire Bulldogs.

Empire took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before Wilson came back with one run in the second and third innings to take the lead.

However, Empire took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, before Wilson tried to rally in the sixth but could only manage one run.

Carson Fulton, Logan Schaaf and Caden Idleman each had an RBI in the game for the Eagles.

Fulton took the loss on the mound against Empire, throwing six innings of work. He allowed four runs (0 earned) on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Friday’s game brought more heartbreak against the Bray-Doyle Donkeys, as a walk-off in the bottom of the sixth sealed a 3-2 defeat for the Eagles.

B-D took the lead in the first before Wilson got a run in the third.

The Eagles were down 2-1 after the fourth, but tied the game in the fifth.

Trevor Schaaf had one RBI in the game for the Eagles, with Carson Fulton and Kaden Reynolds each scoring a run.

Garrett McMahan took the loss pitching for Wilson against the Donkeys, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Wilson will get a rematch with Bray-Doyle when the teams meet up Monday at Bray-Doyle beginning at 4:30 p.m.