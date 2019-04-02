This season, district play has proven to be a frustrating puzzle for the Ardmore Tigers.

Monday afternoon unfortunately, the frustration continued as the Tigers dropped to 5-12 overall and 1-6 in district play with a tough 9-1 loss on the road against the Byng Pirates.

These two teams will finish this district series today at 4:30 p.m. at Valero Park.

After keeping the Pirates at bay for two innings, disaster struck the Tigers defense in the third as the Pirates were able to plate four runs.

A bases loaded walk followed by a fielder’s choice RBI made it 2-0 for the Pirates.

Byng finished off the inning with an RBI single and a sacrifice RBI to make it 4-0 after three complete.

Ardmore did have an immediate response in the top of the fourth when Creed Cox scored off a botched pick off attempt at first base to make it 4-1.

However, Byng wouldn’t let the Tigers get any closer in the game as the Pirates began the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run off a line drive, before a two-run homer made it 7-1.

A fielder’s choice RBI later in the inning made it 8-1 before the Pirates added one more run in the game off an RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dawson Stedman and Michael Bruner each had a hit for the Tigers in the game.

Christian Scaggs took the loss on the mound for the Tigers, throwing 2 1/3 innings of work. He allowed three earned runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Kenyon Nelson threw 1 2/3 innings of relief, totaling two strikeouts with one walk while allowing five hits.

Nolan Feazle got the win for Byng pitching, throwing 6 2/3 innings.