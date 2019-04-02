Sometimes, sports can bring powerful reminders of how communities can come together during hard times.

Monday at the Plainview Softball Field was just such an occasion.

The Lady Indians along with the Healdton Lady Bulldogs and Dickson Lady Comets came together for a triangular, but with a special twist.

Instead of their traditional jerseys being worn, all of the players worn the orange and black of Konawa with the phrase “Konawa Strong” on the front and the number 47 on the back.

The 47 was in honor of Rhindi Isaacs, who passed away during the month of March when the Konawa junior high softball team was involved in a bus accident.

All proceeds from the game were given to the Konawa softball program, with donations also being accepted throughout all three games Monday.

While the scoreboard might have been lighting up with plenty of runs, there was always one constant on the board, and that was under the At-Bat slot, where it stayed at 47 during all three games.

“Today means something big for all of us,” Dickson senior Jaydn McKenzie said. “It feels amazing to be able to come out and support a community like Konawa, especially after they are dealing with the loss of one of their own. This just shows how strong of a sport softball is, and how much we all mean to one another not just as players but as people.”

Plainview coach Kenna Self said the idea for this special occasion came about as a joint effort between her, Dickson coach Kristin Williams and Healdton coach Tyler Lewis.

“This is an example to show our kids that there’s a lot more important things in life than wins and losses,” Self said. “It’s great when you can come together with other schools and teams, and be able to show a community like Konawa that we are here for them, and are praying for them during this very difficult time.”

“My players started wearing orange shoe laces in honor of Konawa,” Self added. “From there the idea just naturally came about for us, Dickson and Healdton to team up and make this special event happen.”

Plainview managed to grab a pair of wins on the day with a 16-4 victory over Healdton, followed by a high-scoring 30-20 victory over Dickson in the final game of the day.

Riley Grant hit three home runs in the victory over Healdton, with Kyla Treadwell and Taryn Martin also hitting home runs.

Whisper Love finished with three RBI’s against Plainview, and also hit a home run against Dickson.

Dickson also defeated Healdton 15-5 in five innings in the second game of the triangular.

Jaydyn McKenzie hit a grand slam against Plainview, while Treadwell hit three home runs against the Lady Comets with Martin also going yard.