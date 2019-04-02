HARRAH — Bethel dropped contests to Harrah, 14-4, and Byng, 19-6, Monday.

Harrah earned a 4 ½-inning triumph by combining 16 hits with 11 walks.

Jordyn Zachary of Bethel was 3 for 3, all singles. Brooklyn Giddens tripled and Madison Robertson doubled.

Byng, which outhit Bethel 24-12, tallied nine runs in the sixth inning.

Skylar Fletcher and Robertson had a roundtripper apiece. Recording doubles for the Lady Wildcats were Shelby Spurgin, Bailey Henderson, Zachary and Giddens.

Bethel, 0-9, is slated to play Southmoore at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Choctaw Tournament. The tourney runs through Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.