In recent years, it’s become no secret that the Plainview Lady Indians golf team feels right at home when playing at Dornick Hills Country Club.

Monday afternoon just proved the statement to be true.

Plainview finished with four players in the top-10 of the individual standings, as the Lady Indians claimed the overall team title at the Max Williamson Invitational tournament, which was hosted by Ardmore High School.

Reagan Chaney won the individual title with a 70, followed by Hallie Schultz with a 79, which brought her a tie for fourth overall. Lindyn Ross was sixth with an 80, with Adeline Norton tied for seventh with an 81.

Carrie Hutchings shot an 89 for the tournament as well to round out the team scores for Plainview.

Jessica Zimmerman and Addison Youderian each represented Plainview as Individuals and both shot a 102 for the tournament.

Lone Grove shot a 364 for the tournament with Madison Anderson finishing tied for 10th with an 85.

Shelby Delano was close behind with an 88, followed by Megan Biber at 93, Paige Anderson at 98, and Ashley Brown at 123.

Ardmore’s Lady Tigers shot a 396 as a team, with Malie Glaser leading the way with a 95, followed by Katie Long with a 96.

Eryn Guynn finished with a 100, followed by Kalie Davis with a 105 and Chloe Reasoner at 109.

Turner’s Lady Falcons also competed and finished with a 455 team score.

Jade Dobson finished with a 100, followed by Ryleigh Parker at 105, Karlee Russell at 119 and Tallie Tynes at 131.