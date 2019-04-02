It’s often been said that it is lonely at the top.

Entering Monday, the top of district 4A-3 was anything but lonely as Blanchard and Plainview entered the first of a two-game series deadlocked at 6-0 in district play.

Unfortunately for the Indians, they now have a small hill to climb to get back in the drivers seat.

Plainview managed just two hits as the Lions used a six run second inning to grab the momentum before sealing a victory with four runs in the fourth, leading to a 10-0 result in five innings.

The defeat was only the third of the season for Plainview, leaving them at 14-3 overall and 6-1 in district play.

Meanwhile the Lions remain undefeated at 19-0 and 7-0 in district play.

These two teams will complete their district series today at 4:30 p.m. at Blanchard.

After holding the Lions off the board in the first inning, Plainview was dealt a hammer blow in the top of the second when Jace Beck launched a grand slam to left field.

Blanchard would score two more runs in the inning to lead 6-0.

A pair of singles followed by a two-RBI double gave the Lions some insurance in the fourth at 10-0.

Jake Geurin and Trevor Burton had the hits in the game for Plainview.

Burton took the loss on the mound for Plainview, throwing four innings of work. He allowed four earned runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Beck got the win for Blanchard, throwing five innings. He allowed just two hits with 11 strikeouts and zero walks in the game for the Lions against Plainview.