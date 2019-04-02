With the weather set to nearly perfect conditions, area boys golf teams took the links Monday for the annual Sulphur Invitational tournament, which was held at the Sulphur Hills Golf Course.

The host Bulldogs managed to come away with the overall team title, with the Plainview Indians finishing second overall.

Sulphur finished with an overall team total of 304, lead by first place finisher Dawson Hinson who shot a 74 on the day. Hunter Mann was close behind with a 75, which earned him second overall, with Dawson Padgett earning third overall with a 77. Mason Lance rounded out the top four sweep in the individual standings with a 78.

Darin Jones finished with a 105 for Sulphur as well.

Plainview finished with a 376 with Nick Owen leading the way as he carded an 88, which brought him sixth overall.

Carson Allen finished seventh in the individual standings with a 90, with Sam Morgan carding a 91 which brought him a tie for eighth overall.

Luke Christensen shot a 107 for Plainview during the tournament.

The Dickson Comets finished with a 413 team score at the tournament, led by Chase Hightower who finished fifth overall with an 81.

David Nieto finished with a 107, followed by Jacob Cook with a 108, with Cayden Thompson and Jonathan McCLemore each shooting a 117.

The Sulphur Gray team carded a 404 for the tournament, with Ryder Holley shooting a 92.

Tyler Horn finished with a 101, followed by Matthew Wells at 105, Brendan Franks at 106, and Kyler Marshall at 123.