Voters in several local school districts had elections for school board members Tuesday.

In Dale, Josh Clark won the Office No. 4 seat with 55 votes, or 52.88 percent. Chris Ross had 49 votes, or 47.12 percent.

In the South Rock Creek district, voters elected Angela Motley with 38 votes, or 86.36 percent, while Bud Jeffrey had 6 votes, or 13.64 percent.

For the school board Office No. 4 race in Asher, voters elected Jacob Leba with 95 votes, or 54.29 percent, while Trent Boles had 80 votes or 45.71 percent.

Some Pottawatomie County voters also voted in the Prague and Konawa school board races.

In Konawa, Micah Isaacs was elected to the Office No. 4 seat with 63.33 percent of the vote. Eugene Blackburn had 36.67 percent.

In Prague, Trey Gregory won the Office No. 4 seat with 65.55 percent of the vote. Chad Griffith had 34.45 percent.

Election results are unofficial until they are certified on Friday.