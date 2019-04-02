Over the weekend at the Oilfield Conference tournament in Velma-Alma, the Wilson Eagles suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Bray-Doyle which eliminated them from the tournament.

Over the weekend at the Oilfield Conference tournament in Velma-Alma, the Wilson Eagles suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Bray-Doyle which eliminated them from the tournament.

Monday afternoon, the Eagles returned the favor on the Donkeys home field.

Wilson used an 11-run third inning barrage to overwhlem the Donkeys, eventually leading to a 17-4 victory in four innings.

After the first inning, both teams were even at 4-4, before the Eagles struck with 11 runs in the third inning to blow the game wide open.

Wilson added two more runs in the fourth for insurance.

B-D was held to just one hit in the game while the Eagles pounded out 13 hits in the game.

Shane Honea led the Eagles with three RBI in the game while going 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored in the game.

Carson Fulton, Caden Idleman, Brady Stubbs and Garrett McMahan each had two RBI’s in the game for the Eagles.

Logan and Trevor Schaaf along with Kaden Reynolds each registered one RBI in the game for the Eagles.

Logan Schaaf got the win on the mound for the Eagles, throwing three innings of work. He allowed one earned run on one hit with three walks and five strikeouts.

Reynolds threw one inning of relief.