The following deaths were submitted for publication on April 3:

Debra L. Bell

Debra Louise Bell, 65, of Copan, died on Saturday, March 30.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Louise Alberty-Walker

Louise M. Alberty-Walker, 68, of Tulsa, died Monday. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville.

Douglas Coleman

Douglas Coleman, 63, of Dewey, died Sunday.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Daniel Barnes

Daniel Warren Barnes, 58, of Dewey, died March 13.

A celebration of life will be held April 7 at 2 p.m. at Washington Cove at Copan Lake. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Joyce Blevins

Joyce Blevins, 87, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Galen L. Robertson

Galen Lynn Robertson, 72, of Bartlesville, died March 29.

Services will be at 11 a.m. April 13 at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.