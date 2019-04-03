Nowata County’s Sheriff Mirta (Mickey) Hallett and Jim Hallett stepped away from the jail four years ago for two reasons. They wanted to get married, and they wanted to enjoy retirement life. Today, they are back in the saddle again working as a team, but this time only Mickey Hallett earns a paycheck.

They stepped into a chaotic situation as the jail has deteriorated into an unsafe condition, inmates have been moved to Washington County because of those conditions and the office of sheriff has become unstable since Jim Hallet left office.

They appear ready for a lot of hard work and apparently it means working all day, scrubbing the kitchen stove for seven hours and cleaning and painting the jail until wee hours of the morning.

Mickey Hallett worked for the county for 27 years starting as a dispatcher and retiring as a deputy major. Jim Hallett served as sheriff for 18 years.

“I won’t be able to help all the time because of my health,” said Jim Hallett. “She knows I’m only a phone call away.”

He plans to assist her with administrative duties.

When asked why the couple wanted to come out of retirement to work again, she said the county had allowed them the privilege of working there for many years.

“The county was in trouble, and we saw an opportunity to step in and help,” said Mickey Hallett.

“We feel we have the experience from experience jail administration to jail deputy to get the jail back to where it’s functional. We’re not here to stop the progress of a new jail. We’re here to make it functional and house our own prisoners until we can build a new jail.”

First, Mickey Hallett hired additional dispatchers and jailers and CLEET certified officers from the volunteer reserve unit to work the night shift.

The next step is to refurbish the nonoperational jail for prisoners they hope to bring in soon.

The Halletts and other Nowata residents, she said, are in agreement they can refurbish the jail until a new one can be built.

Nowata inmates continue to be housed in the Washington County jail after a gas leak made dispatchers ill in late February.

Other county officials and community members have joined the Halletts to renovate the jail. Mickey Hallett said they cannot allow Nowata residents to work in the jail due to liability issues, but they can accept donations of money or goods.

County commissioners are putting in hours, along with a carpenter, which the commissioners approved, to work for a week at the jail. Officials from surrounding towns have called in offers of help.

“You take an oath of office to take care of the inmates,” said Mickey Hallett, adding it means a clean kitchen from which to cook food.”

“It’s just been pure neglect,” said Jim Hallett of the current state of the jail.

Mickey Hallett said the biggest holdup has been the state of the kitchen and returning it to its functioning operation.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about the prior sheriffs. We just want to move forward. This county had had too much negative publicity. “We truly care about this county, and it’s been a privilege to work here for so many years.”