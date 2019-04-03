And the winners are …

Town elections were held in Copan and Ochelata on Tuesday.

Former town treasurer Jerre Jay received 60 percent of the 96 ballots cast to defeat incumbent David Long for the Ward No. 1 seat.

Long had served two terms on the town council.

Six people were vying for three trustee positions in Ochelata.

In the Ochelata election, 294 residents cast ballots.

James Virden received 31 percent of the vote. Derek Shivel received 28 percent, and Addisyn Hays received 21 percent.

Incumbent Archi Medlock was the only candidate to file for the unexpired two-year term as trustee. Since he was the only candidate for the position, it wasn’t on Tuesday’s ballot.