A memorial service for Linda Bayles will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Craddock Memorial Chapel in Ardmore. The service will be officiated by her long-time pastor and friend, Rick Frie, of First Baptist Jenks.

Linda (Elles) Bayles was born Oct. 30, 1944 to Emma Karlene (Tackett) and Jack Elles in Oklahoma City. She passed from this life on March 31, 2019 at the age of 74.

Raised in Ardmore, Linda graduated from Ardmore High School in the class of 1962. Upon graduation, she attended Southeastern University in Durant before moving to Tulsa. There, she met her future husband, David Bayles, and was married on Aug. 12, 1966. Together, they raised three children — Michael, Jonathan, and Karen — and built a lifetime of great friendships and memories.

More than anything else, Linda loved her kids and grandkids. Anyone who knew her, knew how proud of them she was and how eager she was to tell you all about them. Beyond this, she enjoyed shopping, decorating and was known for having a great sense of style. Her friends and family enjoyed her sharp wit and her warm personality. Linda never met a stranger and enjoyed staying in touch with her friends on social media and spending time with her family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Karlene Elles.

She is survived by her husband David Bayles; sons Michael Bayles and his wife Cindy of Tulsa and Jonathan Bayles and his wife Amy of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter Karen Jameison and her husband Nathan of Tulsa; grandchildren William Bayles, Henry Bayles, Emma Bayles, Madeline Bayles, Samuel Bayles, Graham Jameison, Nora Jameison and Charlie Jameison; Uncle Kenneth Tackett and his wife Betsy; brothers Bill Elles and Bobby Elles; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Linda was a victim to cancer and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.



