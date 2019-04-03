CUSHING — The Lady Red Devils of Prague created 19 hits in riddling Cushing 14-4 Tuesday.

Seven of the hits were for extra bases, including two Beth Denney home runs. Denney had a game-high four runs batted in.

Adisyn Auld and Karsyn Coleman also homered for Prague, now 11-3. Josi Goodman, Demi Manning and Kennedi Watkins doubled.

Watkins went 4 for 4 while Auld was 3 of 4. Demi Manning scored three runs.

Brittany Harwell, Diana Manning, Demi Manning and Coleman were two-hit performers.

Cushing finished with eight hits, including two homers.

Gracie Hightower earned the pitching victory.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.