Charles Albert “Charlie” Tayrien

Charles Albert “Charlie” Tayrien passed away on April 1, 2019 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma at the age of 86.

He was born on August 21, 1932 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Charlie is survived by his wife of 43 years, Irene Wilkinson Tayrien; daughters Lee Collins of Pawhuska, Christy Tayrien of the Hulah Lake area, Dora Tayrien of Bartlesville; good friend and team roping buddy, Ralph Williams; grandchildren, Elise Bear, Daisy Spicer, Joseph Pratt, Charissa Beaver, John Beaver, Holden Tayrien, Amber Osage, Cheyenne Osage, Jamie Osage, and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Tayrien, mother Mary Beryl Bockius, son Charles Osage, brothers George K Tayrien, Joseph Revard and Chetopa Revard; sister Rosalee Revard, granddaughter Leslie Jean Peck, grandson Jacob Osage, and a nephew he raised, George Stephen Taylor.

Charlie attended Pawhuska schools and Chilocco Indian School. He was a resident of Oklahoma for over 70 years. He lived in many places early in life, including Buck Creek, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Fairfax, and Grayhorse, OK, San Francisco, CA, and Phoenix, AZ. His last residence was Okesa, Oklahoma where he lived for over 50 years. Charlie’s love was for his children, wife, and team roping. He was an unallotted member of the Osage Mineral Estate and a member of the Osage Nation.

Charlie was a former member of the Senior Pro Rodeo Association in Oklahoma and Kansas, a gold card member of the USTRC and Oklahoma National Guard. He will now be catching big crappie at his favorite lake or riding his good heel horse, Hobo, looking for the next team roping.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 4, 11:00AM at the Pawhuska City Cemetery.

Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements