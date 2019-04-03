CARNEY – The Earlsboro Wildcats put up 13 runs in the fifth inning to upend Carney 16-1 Tuesday evening.

Earlsboro ran, and ran often. The Wildcats registered eight stolen bases in the win. Elijah Maher and Clayton Stringfellow led the team with two apiece. Chance Bohannon, Jeremy Grey, Levi Magers and Jason Sartin registered one each.

Bohannon’s name was all over the scorebook. Bohannon went 1 for 2 at the plate and contributed four RBIs. He picked up the win, going 3 2/3 innings and fanned seven.

As a team, Earlsboro walked 14 times. Brandon Haynes and Chase Puckett led the charge with three free passes each.

Micah Anderson led off with a triple. He finished 1 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one run scored.

The Wildcats fell to Agria 11-0 in the first game of the day.

Earlsboro (8-9) will play in the Moss Tournament starting Thursday.