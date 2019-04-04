The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission announced that the FY20 Aeronautics Commission Aviation & Aerospace Education Grant Program is now accepting applications through May 31, 2019. Any learning institutions or organizations instructing an aviation and/or aerospace minded educational program or camp in the coming year should apply.

Aerospace and aviation education is one of the Aeronautics Commission’s top priorities. Since FY2001, it has provided over $2.8M in aerospace and education funding to organizations and programs throughout the state.

Applicants from colleges and universities that successfully received grants from the agency last year were: Ada City School District, Bethany Middle School, Dove Science Academy, Gordon Cooper Tech Center, Guthrie Junior High, Merritt School, Metro Tech, Oklahoma State University, Okmulgee Public Schools, Owasso High School, Rose State College, and Southeastern and Oklahoma Universities.

Grants are for education programs that are aviation and aerospace minded for primary through post-secondary education. The program funds are part of more than $270,000 the agency annually provides to programs statewide aimed at exposing more Oklahoma young people to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and careers in the aviation and aerospace industry.

“There is nothing more important that we do here at the Aeronautics Commission than to encourage young people to consider aerospace or aviation as a career when they finish their post-secondary education. The Aeronautics Commission’s aerospace and aviation education funding supports the Oklahoma Works initiative that aims to address the skills gap and connect students to programs that will help build Oklahoma’s aerospace and aviation workforce,” said director Victor Bird, with the Aeronautics Commission.

The application and rules are available at oac.ok.gov. For more information contact the agency’s Aviation Education Coordinator, Adam Fox, at (405) 604-6904. Submit entries by email to afox@oac.ok.gov.