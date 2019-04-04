Hickory Creek Child Center’s annual fundraiser is just around the corner again.

The center, a preschool and daycare for children between the ages of 18 months and 4 years old, holds an auction and spaghetti dinner every year. Kerry Ellis, president of the board of directors, said they’ve been holding the dinner for roughly 11 years.

“We are a nonprofit, so everything we make goes back into the school,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the event brings in between $7,000 and $8,000 for the center, and the auction offerings change a bit from year to year.

“This year, we’re going to be doing a lot of Easter baskets,” Ellis said. “We have something for every age, every gender.”

This year, sporting goods, gift cards, home goods, automotive services, toys and other items will be up for auction alongside student-made projects. Each of the center’s six classes makes one or two items as a group. Ellis said student-made items are often a big draw for the attendees.

“Each class makes something,” Ellis said. “Believe it or not, they’re the first and the highest to go because parents want them.”

The center serves about 80 students currently and focuses on

literacy.

“We started out initially as a daycare, but then we realized we had those children for six hours a day,” Ellis said. “You’d be surprised how fast they learn it. They just soak it up.”

The auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Hickory Creek gymnasium. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.



