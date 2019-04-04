From a young age, girls who play the game of basketball always dream of having stellar careers during their high school journey.

Ardmore’s Sierra Gordon hasn’t just gotten to have a fantastic career statistically, but accomplishment wise as well.

In addition to being a member of the 2017 Class 5A state runner-up basketball team, Gordon was also named as a member of the 2017, and 2018 All-Ardmoreite Girls Basketball teams.

But it’s what she recently accomplished that could possibly top all of those.

Gordon was officially announced as a selection on the Large West squad for the 2018-19 OGBCA All-State games, which will take place in June at Norman North High School.

To make the honor more special, she will get to have one more game alongside Ardmore head coach Debra Manley, who was named as an All-State coach.

“My mom texted me and told me congrats on making it as an All-State selection,” Gordon said. “I didn’t believe her at first. But I’m really excited to be able to go and do something big like this. My teammates pushed me, my coaches pushed me, and I just feel very proud of myself. This just shows you can do more if you just put your mind to it and that’s what I did.”

This season, Gordon was a vital part of the Lady Tigers making their second trip to the Class 5A state tournament in three years as she was the lead- ing scorer for the Tigers with 17.3 points per game, along with 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.4 rebounds.

In her junior season, Gordon finished as the second leading scorer on the team behind her cousin J’Sades Ainsworth with 17.9 ppg, along with 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 steals.

Having gotten to play with not only her cousin but her younger sister Amaya during her time as a Lady Tiger, Sierra said that she has been blessed beyond measure on this journey.

“It still brings tears to my eyes thinking that this has been my final year with this program,” she said. “Leaving that gym (Mabee Center at ORU) during state was so hard. I now see how J’Sades felt when she graduated and left us, now I have that feeling knowing I’m leaving my little sister. But I know she’s going to do some great things next season.”

“Sometimes it was so hard to understand why I was always getting in trouble with my coaches,” Sierra said jokingly. “But they always wanted the best for me. It was so helpful during the season knowing my coaches always had my back. That’s something I’ ll never forget is how close we were.”

While her college future might not be crystal clear yet, Sierra said she is determined to be able to apply her talents on the college stage, no matter where she might end up.

“I’m still trying to get some offers here and there,” she said. “I’m also going to some tryouts and we’ ll just see what happens. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get picked up and play some- where.”

“I’d tell my younger sister Amaya to always be a leader and always be a beast on the court next year,” Sierra added. “No matter what she needs to keep her head up and lead this team. I know how great of a player she is and I’m excited to see what she can do next season.”