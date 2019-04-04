Rain or shine, the Girls on the Run Glow Run will light up Veterans Boulevard on May 31st.

Registration for the event is now open and will remain open until the day of the run, but Glow Run T-shirts will only be guaranteed to those who register by May 20. GOTR Executive Director Erica Gay said the run is open to the community.

“It’s for everyone,” Gay said. “It’s a family event.”

Girls on the Run participants will run the Glow Run with their running buddies, and participants in the Corporate Fitness Challenge will bring teams to compete in the 5K, but they’re not the only groups who join in. Gay said the run usually draws in about 600 runners.

“People who just want to have a good time will register as well,” Gay said.

This year, the race will move to a new course along Veterans Boulevard. The route will start at Noble Stadium and follow the sidewalk east, past Ardmore High School.

“If it works well, we’ll keep it,” Gay said. “We mostly did it to contain our participants and keep them safer.”

Gay said the run always takes place at night, but the sidewalks will be well lit with streetlights and tea light candles.

“We have a glow theme because we want to encourage people to come,” Gay said. “A lot of people are intimidated by the competition, but this is a family event.”

Before the race begins, runners can participate in Inspiration Station, a pre-party with a variety of activities. Runners can decorate their numbered bibs, take photos with props at a photo booth, put wild colors and designs in their hair, make bracelets, get glowing face paint, and play a “getting to know you” bingo game. Young runners can also enter a drawing for two bikes.

Online registration can be found at https://bit.ly/2KfcoNd and will stay open until May 29 and in-person registration will remain open until May 31. Early registration costs $15 for the mile run and $25 for the 5K. Early running buddy registration costs $15.