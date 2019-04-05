The American Iron Riders’ annual poker run is set for this Saturday.

The poker run, a motorcycle ride along a winding route for charity, will begin at Longhorn Scooters in Ardmore. AIR President Joe Aycox said the run was originally scheduled for March 23, but had to be moved due to rain.

“We’re just praying for no rain,” Aycox said. “We’ve done it every year.”

AIR operates as a nonprofit focused primarily on assisting children and veterans in South Central Oklahoma. Funds raised at the poker run cover the organization’s annual Christmas and back-to-school Shop With A Biker events, during which area children in need can buy Christmas presents and school supplies.

“We go to principals and superintendents and we find the kids who are left out of the loop,” Aycox said. “There’s a lot of these little schools where certain kids have been left out, and that’s what we aim for.”

The poker run is named for the game riders play as they travel along the route and stop at checkpoints. For each checkpoint, they’ll collect beads they can turn in for cards at the end of the route. The participants with highest and lowest hands will win prizes.

“You’d be surprised, but normally they donate it right back to the kids,” Aycox said.

After the run, AIR will serve pulled pork sandwiches, chips, soft drinks and sodas at the last stop. The run begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. April 6. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. the morning of the poker run and costs $20 for one hand and $10 for a second.