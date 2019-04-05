Following their blowout victory on Monday on the road, the Davis Lady Wolves slow pitch team went looking for more on Thursday in a triangular against Washington and Wynnewood with both games taking place at Wynnewood.

Following their blowout victory on Monday on the road, the Davis Lady Wolves slow pitch team went looking for more on Thursday in a triangular against Washington and Wynnewood with both games taking place at Wynnewood.

Davis did manage to win its 10th game of the season with an 11-1 victory over Wynnewood, but couldn’t finish off the sweep as the Lady Wolves were defeated 16-4 against Washington.

Lynsey Martin, Lauren Son, Sydni Merrell, and Aubrey Tuttle each had one RBI against the Lady Warriors in the game.

Merrell took the loss on the mound throwing 2 2/3 innings of work.

Davis is back at home on Monday against Healdton beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Wolves will then be on the road the following day against Lexington, before a road game against Sulphur will take place on April 15.