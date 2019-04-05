Fortune often favors the bold.

On Thursday, it was history that favored the Dickson Lady Comets golf team.

Dickson set a new school record for lowest team score in a tournament, as the Lady Comets won the Sulphur Invitational tournament with a 345, as four out of the five players finished in the top-10 of the individual standings.

Lone Grove’s Lady Horns finished in second overall at the tournament, as they finished with three players in the top-10 of the individual standings.

Maisie Liddell won the individual title for Dickson with a 78, followed by Parker Garrett with an 83 for second overall.

Camie McGahey finished eighth overall with a 91, with Brylie Dewitt finishing tied for ninth with a 93.

Baylee Hughes rounded out the Lady Comets team scores with a 98.

Machelle Woods played as an individual representing Dickson, as she carded an 89, which brought her a tie for sixth overall.

Lone Grove finished with a team score of 392, with Shellie DeLano leading the way with an 86, which brought her a tie for fourth overall.

Madison Anderson was tied for sixth with an 89, with Paige Anderson tied for ninth at 93.

Ashley Brown finished with a 124, with Madelyn Stiles at 137.

Sulphur’s Lady Bulldogs finished with a 412 as a team, as senior captain Jordan Goodman led the way with an 84, bringing her third overall in the individual standings.

Kaytee Waters finished with a 102, with Emilee Handy at 103 and Genevieve Dakour at 123.

Madill’s Lady Wildcats finished with a team score of 496, with Brelen Moreno leading the way with a 115, followed by Britney Phillips at 122, Molly Coleman at 125, Madison Grant at 134, and Britney Effinger at 135.