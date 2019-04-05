SULPHUR — While the rains might have stayed away on Thursday, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs offense sure didn’t.

SULPHUR — While the rains might have stayed away on Thursday, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs offense sure didn’t.

The No. 5 team in Class 5A improved to 16-5 overall with a pair of wins Thursday over Hugo and Central High to move into the semifinals Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Against the Lady Buffs, Sulphur came out swinging with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, before scoring three in the second and one in the third.

Abby Beck led the offense with three RBI’s while going 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of triples.

Makenzie Ruth finished with two RBI’s as well as Blakelyn Barber, while Ally Dixon, Kinlee Duck, and Makella Mobly each had one RBI against Hugo.

Paisley Runyan got the win on the mound, allowing just one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Sulphur had to work a little harder to win its second game of the day as the Lady Bulldogs managed to squeak past the Lady Bronchos by a score of 7-5.

Central High took the lead with two runs in the first, but Sulphur led 4-3 after two innings.

It was 5-3 going to the bottom of the fourth, before the Lady Bronchos tied the game with two runs.

Sulphur then scored a pair of its own to clinch the victory and hold on down the stretch.

Shallen Mershon went 3-for-3 in the game, including a solo home run, while Hailey Keith went 1-for-3 while also hitting a two-run home run.

Beck, Barber, Runyan and Meredith Jones each had an RBI in the game for Sulphur.

In earlier action on Thursday, Central High won a close game against Dickson by a score of 8-7, as the Lady Bronchos scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the game.

Aleia Scott led the Lady Comets in the game with three RBI’s, While Jaydn McKenzie and Graci Idleman each had one RBI.

The Plainview Lady Indians also fell against Central High in their only game of the day on Thursday by a score of 12-9.

Kyra Treadwell led the offense for Plainview with a pair of home runs, finishing with four total RBI’s while going 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored.