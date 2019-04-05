ROFF — Class B top-ranked Roff received a two-hit pitching performance from Talon Rhoton to riddle Class A fourth-ranked Dale 11-0 Thursday.

Rhoton fanned five and walked one in five innings. He threw 64 pitches.

Jared Rogers and Jono Johnson singled for Dale.

Roff generated 12 hits in four innings, including home runs by Brady Benedict and Aiden Bagwell.

The first five batters in Roff’s lineup had two hits. Trayson Miller tripled.

Dale starter Ryan Haney, who went 1 1/3 innings, suffered the loss. Bryce Crawford hurled 2 2/3 innings.

Roff upped its mark to 12-2.

Dale, 7-5, will be home for two games Saturday. The Pirates will take on Preston at 2 p.m., followed by Drummond.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.