ROFF — The Lady Savages of Tecumseh rallied for a split Thursday at the Roff Tournament.

After dropping a 15-11 decision to Calera, Tecumseh trailed Caney 5-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, only to respond with seven runs.

Lauren Taylor, Caitlin Anderson and Taylor Frizzell notched run-scoring singles, followed by Ayzia Shirey’s RBI fielder’s choice. Harley Sturm capped the seven-run uprising with a 3-run roundtripper

Gabi Jordan then swatted a grandslam home run for Tecumseh in the fifth.

Shaelee Cranford and Lacy Howell had a double apiece in the game.

In the opener, Calera recorded four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Calera out-hit Tecumseh 21-15.

Taylor went 3 for 4. Jordan, Howell and Anderson had two hits apiece.

Tecumseh, 12-12, will engage Preston at 4:15 Friday at the Roff Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.