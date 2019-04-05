This season, the Turner Lady Falcons have found tournaments to be very beneficial when it comes to collecting wins.

The trend continued on Thursday, as the Lady Falcons won a pair of games at the Colbert Tournament, defeating Savanna and Tupelo, with a loss against Colbert happening in the middle of the two victories.

Turner opened the tournament with an 18-3 blowout victory over Tupelo.

Jaleigh Durst finished with eight total RBI’s in the game while going 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored.

Ryleigh Parker and Chole Tynes each had three RBI’s apiece against Tupelo.

Calli Hawkins got the win on the mound against Tupelo.

Turner made it two wins in a row with a 16-9 victory over Savanna, with Durst finishing with four RBI’s in the game while going 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored.

Parker and Hawkins each had three RBI’s in the game, with Kodi Durst collecting two RBI’s.

Colbert managed to defeat the Lady Falcons 13-11 to end the day on Thursday.

Durst finished with seven RBI’s in the game against Colbert, with Karlee Russell collecting a pair of RBI’s.

Parker and Beth Hall each had one RBI.