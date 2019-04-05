After suffering a tough loss at home on Tuesday, the Wilson Eagles were hoping to turn their fortunes around Thursday in a road contest against rival Waurika.

Unfortunately, the battle of the Eagles went the way of Waurika, as Wilson fell 7-3, putting them on a two-game losing streak.

Waurika scored two runs in the first inning, before Wilson struck back with a run in the top of the third thanks to an RBI single from Shane Honea.

Unfortunately, Wilson’s defense couldn’t stop Waurika in the bottom half of the inning as the deficit was increased to 6-1 as Waurika scored four runs in the inning.

Honea struck again in the top of the fifth when his ground ball resulted in an error, allowing two runs to score, putting Wilson back within four at 7-3.

Wilson though couldn’t produce anymore runs over the last two innings.

Garrett McMahan took the loss on the mound for Wilson, throwing 3 2/3 innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Wilson is at home today at 5:30 p.m. against Geronimo.

The Eagles will then take on the Turner Falcons on Monday, before facing off with the Ringling Blue Devils on Tuesday.

Wilson will then participate in the Jake Leffler Memorial Wood Bat tournament beginning next Thursday at Jake’s Field in Velma-Alma.

Wilson will then finish out the regular season with a game against Thackerville on April 15 at 6 p.m.