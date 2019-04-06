It’s never too early for children to start learning about oral health. The students at Boys and Girls Club of Wilson received a fun lesson on the topic Wednesday afternoon as they enjoyed an original puppet show, “Adventure on Molar Mountain.” The story used mythical creatures to help the students learn the importance of taking care of their teeth.

Dental hygienist Amber McCabe created the story. Then she and other volunteers created the puppets and set.

The show followed the adventures of a dragon who happened to be a bit down in the mouth. His poor dental hygiene caused cavities and a terrible toothache. During the interactive performance, the dragon and the children talked about cavities and the kinds of sugary foods that create them.

Ultimately, the dragon lost his teeth, but a unicorn dentist came to the rescue and fitted the dragon with shiny new dentures. After the show McCabe, dressed as the Tooth Fairy, talked to the students about proper flossing and brushing techniques.

McCabe, along with puppeteers Lydia Bracken and Mandy Dethloff, have performed various shows for the students over the years, but she said they typically like to schedule the performance during Children’s Dental Health Month in February. This year they waited until April because it has been an especially busy year for McCabe and stage assistant Cara Worsham. This summer both will begin studies at the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry.

She said the children always respond well to the show, and everyone involved has a great time. She is especially excited to help the Boys and Girls Club grow.

“We hope this program will help promote awareness of all the good that the Boys and Girls Club can do in our community and help them to achieve success,” McCabe said.