A benefit golf scramble is being planned May 11 at FireLake Golf Course with proceeds benefitting retired Shawnee Police Officer Jeff Rodgers, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop nearly 20 years ago.

On May 10, 1999, a suspect who had just committed a murder shot Rodgers and left him bleeding to death beside his patrol car. Rodgers clung to life, but was left paralyzed from the shooter’s .357 bullets.

In his own words, Rodgers has written about the night two shots rang out and forever changed his life.

“One struck me in the throat which severed the right side of my spinal cord and the other struck my right elbow completely shattering it,” he recalled. “As police, fire and medics came to my aid, I had no heartbeat and no breath. I was gone, but at that moment, by God’s almighty grace, I would have a second chance. Through the hands of those working on me, God performed a miracle and gave me life again.”

He and his then-fiance, Dawna, would weather his road to recovery together and were married on Oct. 22, 1999, with Dawna being his caregiver ever since.

Over the years, Rodgers has needed various equipment to help him get around better and enjoy living despite his disability. Recently, fundraising efforts have been ongoing to purchase Rodgers a RIPCHAIR, an off-road tracked wheelchair that can give Rodgers access to the outdoors and places he hasn't been able to enjoy for 20 years. A RIPCHAIR can access areas of rough terrain, such as sand, mud and snow, or anywhere off pavement where a normal wheelchair can't normally go.

The benefit golf scramble begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. May 11 at FireLake Golf Course, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Cost is $80 per player.

For registration and tournament information, go to www.eventleaf.com/18_Fore_19.

There will be live music during the event, a barbecue lunch and raffle items. Shirts and hats also are being sold ahead of the event. Orders must be may by May 1.

For more information about the event, call Justin Payne, 405-308-0941 or justinpayne.benstrong@gmail.com.