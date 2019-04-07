MADILL — Over the last two games, 80 minutes hasn’t been enough for the Madill Wildcats.

It’s a good thing they know how to handle themselves in overtime.

Friday night, the Wildcats got their second victory this week in overtime, as they managed to win 2-1 against the Ada Cougars at Blake Smiley Stadium.

The victory sent Madill joint-top of the table in district 4A-3 with five points along with Dove Science Academy of Oklahoma City.

Madill also improved to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in district play, and is now 2-1 this season in overtime contests, including 2-0 in district play.

“No matter what adversity, our boys are going to come through,” Madill Head Coach Jose Cortes said. “Whether we are down by one or two, or if the opposing team comes back late in the game, our boys are never going to give up.”

In the first half the Wildcats offense was on a tear, but had no luck finding the back of the net.

Midfielders Isaac Martinez, Saul Salinas and Francisco Perez lit up the Cougars defense with ten first half shot attempts.

Madill finally broke through when Perez was fouled just inside the box, giving him the free kick attempt.

Perez went left, and buried the shot in the bottom left corner with just over nine minutes remaining in the half.

The second half was similar to the first, with the Wildcats dominating the possession, and adding ten more shots in the half. Defenders Mateo Fajardo Josue Segura and E.J. Holliday let nothing easy slip by them, as the Cougars had just seven shots all game.

Ada did get on the board with 12:41 remaining when Tyde Thomsen scored on a ricochet off Ulysses Camacho who had six saves in the game.

In overtime, with five minutes remaining before the game would have to go to a shoot-out, another penalty was called on the Cougars just inside the box.

Just like his first half goal, Perez buried the shot on the right side on the net to give his team the victory.

The Wildcats will host Dove Science Academy next Tuesday on senior night at Blake Smiley Stadium, where a victory will all but secure the top overall seed out of District 4A-3 in the playoffs.