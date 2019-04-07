Madalee Bernell Woods 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2019. Funeral Services were held on March 23, 2019 at Faith Mission Church in Jay. Arrangements entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Jay Oklahoma.
Madalee Bernell Woods 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2019. Funeral Services were held on March 23, 2019 at Faith Mission Church in Jay. Arrangements entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Jay Oklahoma.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.