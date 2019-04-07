Monday: Meatloaf, peas and onions, cauliflower, roll, cookie
Tuesday: Spagehtti with meat sauce, broccoli, peaches, garlic bread, lemon bar
Wednesday: Deli meat sandwich, tossed salad, fruit bread, cake
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, carrots, potato (choice), roll, brownie
Friday: Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, Brussel sprouts, roll, fruit cobbler
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.