Ruth Lemaster, age 91, of Grove passed way Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by her family at Grand Lake Villa. Services are pending with Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Nichols Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services. Funeral services will at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Butler Baptist Church. Burial at Butler Cemetery.