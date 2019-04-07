While most teams were relaxing on Friday, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs were busy putting together another solid team performance.

While most teams were relaxing on Friday, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs were busy putting together another solid team performance.

Sulphur finished third overall at the Maygan Ballard Invitational tournament which was held at Pauls Valley.

Senior captain Jordan Goodman led the way with a fourth place individual finish at 86, with teammate Emilee Handy in sixth at 90.

Kaytee Waters finished with a 98, while Genevieve Dakour shot a 121 at the tournament.