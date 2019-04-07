This season, the Ardmore Tigers boys soccer team has experienced one series of unfortunate events after another.

Unfortunately, this trend continued Saturday afternoon at Noble Stadium against Community Christian.

A controversial opening goal put the Tigers down late in the second half, before the Royals doubled their advantage, leading to a 2-0 defeat.

The defeat was even harder to swallow, considering the Tigers were given a 1-0 defeat 24 hours earlier in Oklahoma City against Dove Science Academy.

Despite numerous chances from Robby Musgrove and multiple other players, the Tigers weren’t able to break through in the first half.

Juan Lopez nearly gave the Tigers the lead less than four minutes into the second half, but his shot was saved.

CCS was then gifted a penalty off a handball, which was called against the Tigers in the box.

Ardmore dodged a bullet though, when the ensuing penalty was sent wide of the goal.

With 22:45 left in the second half though, the Royals found their lifeline.

After a brief scrum in the box, the Tigers appeared they had cleared the ball off the line and kept the score at 0-0.

However, the Royals players and coaches were claiming the ball had crossed the line, which was confirmed by the assistant referee following a conference with the head official.

With less than 10 minutes to go, the defeat was sealed as the Royals were given

another penalty, this time for a rough challenge.

Brayden Webber slotted home the penalty, giving the Royals a 2-0 advantage.

Ardmore had a late penalty claim of handball waved off by the match official with less than seven minutes to go in the second half.

The defeat all but eliminated the Tigers from playoff contention with two games left in district play as they sit bottom of district 4A-3 at 0-4 and 3-8 overall.

Ardmore will be back in action Tuesday night on the road against Harrah.