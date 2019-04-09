The Seventh Annual Grove City Wide Garage Sale, sponsored by The Grove Sun, will take place on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

The event is designed to give residents in the city a chance to hold a sale on those designated dates without a city permit.

The sale, approved by the Grove City Council during the council meeting on Tuesday, April 2, will not count toward the number of sales a resident can hold during the year.

It will also give area residents a chance to host a sale, to take advantage of people coming into town for the event.

Participants in the two-day event will have the opportunity to advertise their sale in a special garage sale section, which includes a map. The section will appear in the Friday, May 3 issue of The Grove Sun.

The fee to participate is $25 which includes a garage sale ad in print and online (for 25 words; .15 cents per word thereafter), the sale's address on the official map, and a garage sale kit.

Line ads, without the map or garage sale kit are $17.50 (for 25 words, .15 cents per word thereafter).

For an additional fee of $7.50 the ad can be placed in the Tuesday, April 30 issue of the The Grove Sun and Wednesday, May 1 issue of The Delaware County Journal.

The deadline to participate in the special section is 11 a.m., Friday, April 26. Ads may be placed in person from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Thursday, at the Grove Sun office. Only pre-approved ads may be emailed.

For more information, persons interested may call Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller at the Grove Sun office at 918-786-2228.