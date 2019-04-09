Senior Abigail Stelzer is a leader at Shawnee High school and maintains a 4.0 GPA.

She has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for March and is now in the running to win a car.

“She is one of the most positive and inspirational people I have ever met,” Shawnee High School Assistant Principal Ray Shaffer said.

She has a very vibrant and uplifting personality, he said.

Stelzer is the daughter of Donald and Jana Stelzer.

“Abigail is always asking to help staff and other students,” Shaffer said. “She's a positive influence, very upbeat, encouraging, dependable and has a beautiful character.”

Stelzer was a First United Bank Academic All Star and also was listed on the part time students' honor roll at Seminole State College in the fall.

She has served years in the mission field, as well as participating as a volunteer, taking concurrent classes her senior year and works part time at Chick-Fil-A.