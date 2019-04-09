Seventh Annual Soup & Sermon

The Seventh Annual Soup & Sermon series, sponsored by the Grove Ministerial Alliance, will take place on Tuesdays, now to April 16 during the lenten season.

The event includes a free soup meal, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and worship from 12:15 to 12:50 p.m. Speakers represent various churches within the Grove community.

The series takes place in the West Wing at First United Methodist Church, 1005 Leisure Road, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-5148.

AARP Driver Safety Program

Local classes for the AARP Driver Safety Program will take place once a month, now until December. The one-day course is six hours in length. Drivers will be able to obtain a discount from their insurance carriers for taking the course.

The classes are open to all interested drivers, including those who have taken it in the past. Upcoming class dates are Wednesday, April 10, May 8, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Oct. 23, and Nov. 19; and Saturday, June 15 and Dec. 14.

For more information, or to learn the time and location of an individual class, persons interested may call Frank Houck at 918-787-6532 or 918-801-5766.

Indian Taco Benefit

The senior class at Jay High School will host an Indian Taco sale on Thursday, April 11. Cost is $8 per person. Price includes taco, drink and dessert.

For more information, or for deliveries, persons interested may call 918-353-8364 or 918-353-5780.