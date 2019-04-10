With regionals on the horizon, the Dickson Lady Comets showed once again on Monday that they deserve to be taken serious going into the postseason.

With regionals on the horizon, the Dickson Lady Comets showed once again on Monday that they deserve to be taken serious going into the postseason.

The Lady Comets came within one stroke of taking the overall championship at the Southern Oklahoma Invitational at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club, as they finished second overall behind the host Lady Demons at 363-362.

Parker Garrett finished third overall with an 80, with Maisie Liddell fifth in the overall standings with an 82.

Machelle Woods finished with a 98, followed by Baylie Hughes with a 103, and Camie McGahey at 108.

Ardmore’s Lady Tigers also competed finishing with a team score of 398.

Katie Long led the way with a 94, followed by Kalie Davis at 96, and Malie Glaser at 97.

Eryn Guynn carded a 111, and Chole Reasoner at 114.

Next up for the Lady Comets will be the Lake Country Conference tournament, which will be held on April 17 at Falconhead Golf Course.