After learning their regional tournament destination will be close to home again this season, the Plainview Lady Indians gave themselves a tune up for the postseason Monday.

A team score of 314, combined with all five members placing in the top-five, the Lady Indians were easily able to claim the overall championship at the Plainview Invitational tournament at Dornick Hills Country Club.

Reagan Chaney finished as the overall individual champion with a score of 72, with Lindyn Ross third overall with a 79.

Adeline Norton was close behind in fourth with an 81, with Hallie Schultz fifth at 82, and Carrie Hutchings seventh overall with an 88.

Addison Youderian and Jessica Zimmerman each played as individuals for Plainview, with each shooting 98 and 103 respectively.

Lone Grove’s Lady Horns took second overall with a 374, as Madison Anderson finished sixth overall with an 85, with Shelby DeLano in ninth at 93.

Megan Biber and Paige Anderson each shot a 98, with Ashley Brown at 124.

Turner’s Lady Falcons finished with a 452, with Ryleigh Parker shooting a 104, with Jade Dobson at 110, while Karlee Russell and Tallie Tynes each shot a 119.

Sulphur’s Lady Bulldogs also competed in the tournament, shooting a 457.

Jordan Goodman led the way with a 98, followed by Emilee Handy with a 111, Kaytee Waters at 118, and Genevieve Dakour at 130.