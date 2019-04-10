MADILL — With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread entering their next to last home game of the season, the Madill Lady Wildcats swung for the fences Tuesday night against second-placed Dove Science Academy out of Oklahoma City.

Unfortunately, Senior Night was spoiled as the Lady Wildcats were defeated 2-1 at Blake Smiley Stadium, effectively eliminating them from playoff contention.

“For me it was a tale of two halves,” Madill coach Jose Cortes said. “At first we weren’t as aggressive, and in the second half we came out with everything. I told the girls lets win the second half no matter what and that is what they did.”

The Lady Wildcats defense was under a lot of pressure early in the first half.

Defenders Esmeralda Flores and Elizabeth Ibarra helped force the Lady Rockets forwards to take shots from distance with no real threat on goal.

Lady Wildcats keeper Jimena Guevara saved four shots in the first half, keeping her team in the game until just before halftime.

With just under nine minutes remaining in the half Dulce Villaruel snuck one by Guevara, to make it 1-0 before Alexandra Molina doubled the advantage going to the break at 2-0.

Madill came out on a mission after the halftime break, with Eunice Martinez, Cielo Gomez and Lizabeth Huerta attacking on offense.

The aggressiveness on offense in the second half benefitted the Lady Wildcats in the 23rd minute when Flores scored the teams only goal on a penalty kick after a foul in the box.

Madill finished the game with seven shots.

Even though his team did not come away with the victory, Cortes is proud of his seniors and what they have meant to the program.

“The seniors that are leaving the program have been a very important part to the team,” he said. “They have been with me the last four years and they are going to be missed, not just for their soccer skills but for their leadership.”

Madill will finish the home portion of its schedule Friday night against the Millwood Lady Falcons.