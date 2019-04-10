MADILL — While Tuesday night was all about honoring the seniors on the Madill Wildcats soccer team, it was a familiar freshman who ended up stealing the show, and keep Madill in the drivers seat for the district championship.

Francisco Perez scored his third goal in his last two home games, as the Wildcats moved to 9-3 overall and 4-0 in district play with a 1-0 victory over the Dove Science Academy Rockets from Oklahoma City.

The Wildcats now sit with six points in the standings, two points clear of the Rockets in second place with two district games remaining against Harrah (April 16) and Oklahoma Centennial (April 19).

“I was telling my team this was the best game we have played so far this season,” Madill coach Jose Cortes said.

“Our guys stepped up and pressured the ball like we were supposed to, we took our shots and our goalkeepers saved us a couple of times”

Offensively in the first half, the Wildcats came out shooting.

All six shot attempts by the offense were on goal, including Perez’s 31st minute goal.

Perez almost added a second goal just before halftime, but the ball hit the crossbar.

The defense of Mateo Fajardo, E.J. Holliday and Josue Segura hassled the Rockets throughout the game, limiting them to just five total shots.

In the second half, the Wildcats nearly doubled the advantage on a beautiful cross by Isaac Martinez Perez, as he just missed with his shot sailing over the crossbar.

Just like the game prior against Ada, the game was close until the final whistle.

On a free kick with 13 seconds left in the game, the Rockets launched a shot at the goal forcing Ulyses Camacho to use every inch of his body to force the save out for a corner kick.

The clock ran out before the Rockets were able to get the corner in.

Happy with the victory, Cortes wanted to thank the seniors for all their handwork through their time with the program.

“These last four years they have grown from good players to excellent players,” he said.

“Soccer wise their talent has grown and their leadership has grown. This group of seniors will be greatly missed.”